Mumbai University shuts down admissions for Diploma in Law

Mumbai: Students pursuing higher studies in Law are still facing consequences due to the delay in declaration of results and ongoing re-evaluation process of the Mumbai University (MU). Students will not be able to opt for admissions for Diploma in Law but may have an opportunity to apply for Master of Law (LL.M.) both of which are post-graduation programmes affiliated with the university.

The classes for Diploma in Law course is scheduled to begin from Friday while students were seen submitting the admission forms in the Law department of the university on Wednesday. This admission process was supposed to be completed in September but was started in October and is completed now. This delay occurred due to the mess in the result declaration.

Students now fear as the admission process is shut but some are still awaiting their revaluation results. Harsh Naik, a student said, “I was lucky as my reevaluation result of my graduation examination was cleared in October which is why I could apply for the diploma course. But what about those students who will get their revaluation results now as the university is announcing revaluation results every day. How will these students apply for the diploma course as the admissions are shut?”

Diploma in Law is a one year course consisting of four sub programmes. Rashmi Oza, Head of the Law Department of the MU, said, “We have a total intake capacity of 200 students for these four programmes in the entire diploma format. We conducted admission rounds and displayed merit lists as well. The admission process was prolonged due to the delay in the declaration of results.”

While, students can still apply for post-graduate course (LL.M.) as the Law department has appealed to the university to consider admissions of students who are coming in late due to the revaluation process. Oza added, “We have an intake capacity of 600 students in the six programmes of specialisations for LL.M. We still have some vacancies so we want the university to consider these students and award admissions as the results of these students were held in the reevaluation process.”