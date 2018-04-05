Mumbai University security shoves away students waiting for results

Mumbai: Students waiting for revaluation results thronged the examination centre of Mumbai University (MU), Kalina campus on Wednesday but were not allowed to meet any official by the security. Students recorded an audio clip in which the security official is heard shunning away students by saying there are no high level university officers available as everybody is on leave.

These students have been waiting for their revaluation results which has not been declared by the university. The Allowed-To-Keep-Term (ATKT) examination begins in April and students are in a fix as they do not know whether to appear for this examination. A student said, “We have not received the revaluation results of our last semester examinations yet. We do not know if we have failed or passed in the rechecking.

If we have passed we do not need to appear for ATKT examination.” Students recorded their audio conversation with the security officials. In the recording, the official stated, “We cannot help as there is not a single officer of the university. More than half of the university is on leave and we are not authorised to give any contact number or email of any officer.” The audio recording is with the Free Press Journal.

MU slips down in NIRF ranking

MUMBAI: Mumbai University has secured a rank among 151 to 200 across the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) list released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) has been ranked third, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) is on the 19th place and Savitribai Phule Pune University is at number 9.

The university has slipped from being among 101 to 150 last year. The officials stated the entire mess in online assessment of exams and system errors may have affected the ranking.