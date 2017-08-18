Mumbai University results could be released in two stages

Mumbai: Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde today said the government was considering releasing the results of assessed examination papers of Mumbai University soon, instead of waiting for assessment of all the papers to be complete. The government and the varsity are under fire because of an inordinate delay in declaration of results this year.

The proposal — to release final year results of various streams in two stages — had been sent to the varsity’s examination department to check if it would be legally permissible, Tawde said.

Assessment of papers was delayed this year after Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh decided to switch to a new method where answer papers were to be scanned and then assessed on computer screens to prevent tampering. As per MU’s statement yesterday evening, 16,00,257 papers have been checked so far, while 1,50,674 papers are yet to be assessed.

The varsity had promised to finish the assessment by August 15, but it missed the deadline.

Speaking to reporters, Tawde said, “Under the act governing Mumbai University, if 90 per cent papers are assessed, results can be declared. The results of remaining papers can be released later.”

Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, who is the chancellor of universities, today held a meeting with Tawde and officers of examination department. “It was decided to explore the option of early release of results if assessment of few papers is incomplete,” the minister said.

Tawde also said that the varsity was expecting a spurt in number of applications for revaluation this year. “We have increased the strength of revaluation team,” he added.

About the difficulty which those seeking admission to MBA courses would face in the absence of results, Tawde said they would be allowed to take admission solely on the basis of CAT (common aptitude test) scores, and submit the graduation results later. “Necessary instructions have been given to the technical education department,” the minister said.