Mumbai University result mess: Student demands Rs 20 lakh compensation for misplaced answer sheets

Mumbai: It seems there is no end to the repercussions of Mumbai University’s decision to introduce the online assessment of papers. The mess created by this new software not only created chaos in the varsity campus but also in the lives of hundreds of students, who have been left with no other option but to bear the brunt. Apart from delaying the announcement of results, the university added to the students’ woes by misplacing their answersheets.

Such is the ordeal of twenty-three-year-old Vivekanand Panchal, a student of Kandivali-based Niramal degree college. His answersheets were misplaced by the university and now he plans to drag the varsity to court. And interestingly, he is also demanding a compensation, to the tune of Rs. 20 lakh, from the university for spoiling one year of his career.

Vivekanand is in the process of filing a writ petition in the Bombay High Court and seeking the compensation amount. As of now, the draft petition is ready and would be filed in the HC registry soon after the court comes back from Diwali vacation. A third-year commerce student, Vivekanand was planning to pursue law after his graduation. However, the university misplaced the answersheets of his fifth semester exams and then to cover up its mistake, granted “average” marks to him and he was shown to have failed in one subject as well.

Terming the varsity’s decision to introduce the new system as arbitrary, Vivekanand said, “It is from news reports and social media that I came to know the mess created by the arbitrary decision of the varsity to assess answersheets through the online assessment system. This decision was taken despite the fact that there was no proper infrastructure to use the system and no training was accorded to the concerned teachers for such an assessment.

Therefore, owing to all this, the results were unprecedentedly delayed, creating chaos and leading to protests.” In his draft petition, to be filed through advocate Rajesh Panchal, Vivekanand has highlighted the manner in which the varsity covered up its mistake by either granting average marks or by failing students.

The petition reads, “The question arises if the answer papers have been lost by the university for no fault on my part and also with the varsity deciding to give average marks, then whether it has any moral, ethical, much less legal and constitutional right, to fail me by giving less marks?” “I believe that this is yet another tactic adopted by the university to avoid its liability. Aggrieved by this most irresponsible and lethargic action on part of the university, resulting in loss of one academic year since the varsity has misplaced my answer sheets, I seek a compensation,” the petition states.