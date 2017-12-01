Mumbai University postpones Law examinations to January

Mumbai: In another delay, the Law examinations have been postponed by the Mumbai University (MU) as they were clashing with the Company Secretary (CS) programme. The examinations which were scheduled to be conducted in December have been shifted to January and this last moment change has created confusion among students.

Following a silent protest staged by Law students at Mumbai University (MU) Kalina campus on Thursday the university decided to shift examination dates. Five papers of Law course have been changed. These include examination papers of third, fifth, seventh and ninth semester of both Law courses of three and five years term.

This is the second time, examinations of Law course are being postponed. Recently, students had protested to shift dates of examination as the revaluation process was not completed and dates were clashing with Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations. Students claimed they need time to prepare for CS and CA examinations which is why they prefer no clash with schedule of university semester examinations.