Mumbai University postpones exams as students to miss out on internship, jobs

Mumbai: Students of postgraduate courses (PG) or masters programme of Mumbai University (MU) will have to change their plans as semester examination are postponed by a month. The university has postponed dates of around 30 examinations.

The examination of students of Master of Forensic science (M.Sc.) course has been shifted from April 16 to June 4. While, the semester examination of students of Master of Arts (M.A.) has been shifted from May 21 to April 19. Colleges claimed the university always changes the dates of examination.

Students claimed their plans for internships, job opportunities and other career activities are changed due to this change of dates. Vithal Supendra, a student said, “As we are students of masters programme we already plan our internships or jobs according to the date of semester examinations. These internships and jobs are important as we are at a crucial stage of our career.” In addition, students have to focus on completion of projects, field work and assignments within a deadline.