Mumbai University not sure of 95 pending results since writers of answer scripts can’t be identified

Mumbai: Firstly, the Mumbai University (MU) has failed to declare results even after four months. Now, they are not sure of the exact number of results to be declared, which they estimate to 95, which are still pending. The university claims that it is unable to declare these results since it cannot identify the writer of the answer scripts. This error has occurred due to incorrect filling of information by students themselves.

The university revealed that assessment of these answer scripts is completed. But the university cannot identify the students to whom the papers belong. Arjun Ghatule, director (in-charge), board of examinations and evaluation of the MU, said, “We cannot find out the students to whom these answer scripts belong. Various details like seat numbers, bar codes or question paper codes are not clear in these answer scripts. We are trying to resolve this issue.”

Students often make mistakes out of nervousness while filling details as per the university officials. Devanand Shinde, acting vice-chancellor (VC) of the MU, said, “Students are often nervous and often make errors while entering their seat number and other details. We understand such issues but we are finding it difficult to identify the students.” In addition, students are also waiting for their results as around 27,710 results are pending in the revaluation process. While 31,943 results have been declared out of the total 59,653 revaluation cases.