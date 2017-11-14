Mumbai University must give all results by November 20: State Education Minister

Mumbai: The Minister of State for Higher Education Ravindra Waikar on Monday informed the Mumbai University (MU) that all results be declared before the onset of the winter semester examination. Waikar notified the university to give supplements to students for examinations in case they have completed the answer booklet.

The university had initially decided it would not give supplements to avoid the confusion over incorrect filing of question paper codes, bar codes and seat number. These details are extremely important in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Due to errors in filing of this information, some of the answer scripts were misplaced and students were incorrectly marked. In order to avoid the recurrence of such a mess, the MU had decided not to award supplements.

But, Waikar has insisted that the university provide supplements. Waikar also informed the MU that all results have to be declared of the winter semester examination within 45 days from the date of the examination. In order to maintain this deadline, the university is expected to rectify and improve all errors and glitches in the online assessment system. Around 27,748 reevaluation results are pending. The university has been informed to clear these results before November 20.