Mumbai University initiates process to appoint new agency for online assessment

Mumbai: In an attempt to avoid any kind of chaos in the declaration of Mumbai University (MU) results, the process to appoint a new agency to manage the online assessment has been initiated. The state education ministry is adamant about replacing MeritTrac, the agency which managed the assessment of last summer examinations, and also about establishing the Student’s, Academic and Management Council of MU.

MeritTrac will be charged a penalty for the glitches which led to delay of results by over three months as per the ministry. Vinod Tawde, state education minister for school and higher education, claimed the agency will be penalised for the chaos which they created and will not be allowed to manage assessment of MU examinations in the future. However, currently this agency is managing the assessment of winter examinations of the university.

The state education ministry is adamant about replacing this agency. Tawde added, “The process to appoint a new agency has begun. A new agency will be appointed for the next semester examinations.” While, the university officials stated the decision to hire a new agency or penalise MeritTrac will be taken by the state.

Along with the agency, Student’s, Academic and Management Council is also in process to be established with the start of this new year. “The notifications for senate elections will be declared soon which will help conduct elections and form the necessary bodies of the university,” Tawde said. Once the senate elections are conducted then the student’s council will be formed. After the student’s council, the academic and management council will be established.

Currently, the MU does have any of the three bodies. Also, all the higher posts are lying vacant where in-charge officers have been hired who cannot take major decisions. A senior officer of MU said, “All the higher posts are managed by temporary officers but they do not have the power to take important decisions. The management council will help take administrative decisions while the academic council will help in procedures related to syllabus. The student’s council is needed to address student’s issues and matters hence these bodies should be formed on an urgent basis.”