Mumbai University informs teachers to stick to online assessment through On-Screen Marking system

Mumbai: Teachers involved in assessment of Mumbai University (MU) semester examinations have claimed they prefer manual correction of papers to complete assessment faster. But the university has sternly informed all teachers to stick to online assessment through On-Screen Marking (OSM) system as it is the new process adopted for assessment of all examinations in the future.

Recently, students of law courses claimed assessment of over 23,000 answer scripts were pending to be assessed even though winter semester examinations were conducted in December. The university stated scarcity in full-time teachers to complete assessment as the reason for this delay in paper correction.

Teachers claimed physical methods of assessment through manual paper correction saves time and helps clear a backlog of pending answer scripts. A teacher said, “We can check papes physically and complete assessment faster if there are large number of answer scripts to be assessed. The online assessment system is good but if we are under pressure to complete assessment within a tight deadline than we can complete it by manually checking the answer scripts.”

On the other hand, the university officials claimed teachers need to accept the online assessment system as it is the only way forward. Arjun Ghatule, in-charge Director and Controller of Board of Examinations of MU, said, “The online assessment has been established for a specific purpose and will go on in the future. We cannot or rather should not resort to physical assessment as it will create unnecessary confusion.”

MU claimed there are no technical glitches in OSM system of online assessment. A MU official said, “There are no technical glitches in the online assessment process as we have rectified all the errors. Teachers have cooperated with us and we request them to continue to do so so that we can declare all results on time.” Around 362 results have been declared out of 402 exams of last winter semester.