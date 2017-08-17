Mumbai University help desk to provide secret scorecards

Mumbai: Students opting for higher studies or job opportunities in anywhere outside Mumbai can now avail confidential scorecards if the confidential report issued by Mumbai University (MU) is not accepted by the institutions they applied. Currently, students whose results are pending or are yet to receive score cards are being helped by a special team at the Help Desk set up by MU.

In two days, around 79 cases have been registered at the Help Desk out of which the problems of five to six students have been resolved by the special team. The Help Desk is now providing a Confidential Report and a Confidential Scorecard or Marksheet that is sent to the respective universities opted by the students.

A Confidential Report is a letter which mentions whether the student has passed or failed and the CGPA (Cumulative Grade Points Average) scored. Whereas, a Confidential Scorecard/Marksheet includes the entire statement of marks (including marks of internal examinations) scored by the student in the marksheet format.

This move has come after some institutions in India and foreign universities refused to accept the report but demanded marksheet. “The statement of marks is needed by various foreign universities to process our admissions,” one student said. This special team has been initiated after a large number of students complained that the Help Desk misplaced important documents.

The team includes five professors and one officer. Vinod Malale, a senior member of the team, said, “As soon as a student approaches us, we track his or her assessment status. Then we include marks of internal examinations from respective colleges. After which we expedite the process and try to consolidate a confidential scorecard in a day or two.”

More than 50 per cent of the cases at the Help Desk are of students opting for foreign universities. Major cases include students of commerce, engineering and law courses. “In some cases, the result is not declared because the assessment of just one or two examinaton papers is left. We do not want students to miss an opportunity in their careers,” Malale added.