Mumbai University forms monitoring committee to help teachers, avoid repetition of results chaos

Mumbai: Teachers fear delay in declaration of Mumbai University (MU) results of winter semester examinations as the online assessment process has few glitches. The university has formed a monitoring committee to resolve problems faced in assessment centres, system errors and issues faced by teachers and moderators at the grass root level.

This monitoring committee will consist of five officers including one engineer and one data officer. The committee will help teachers with all kinds of problems faced at 324 Centralised Assessment Process (CAP) centres, technical errors and physical glitches. Examiners can approach this committee to solve any kind of technical or system issue faced during evaluation.

The university revealed this monitoring committee is formed as there is a mounting fear about reception of chaos in the minds of everyone involved in assessment process. Arjun Ghatule, director (In-charge) board of examination and evaluation, said, “We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent any kind of chaos. The committee will assist teachers in whatever issues they face so that there is no obstacle in the evaluation process.”

Teachers revealed they are facing issues like slow internet speed due to which the answer scripts are taking a long time to download. A teacher said, “The internet speed is slow at few CAP centres and so the answer scripts take time to appear on the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. We are also burdened with assessment of revaluation of summer examinatios which takes up our time.”

In addition, teachers are concerned about technical errors in the system.

“Last time technical and system errors caused the delay as it takes time to rectify them. When we face such errors our patience is tested and we cannot focus on the evaluation. We hope we do not face such errors this time,” a teacher added.

Around 18,000 teachers are involved in the assessment of winter semester examinations. Over two lakh answer scripts are already assessed and 52 results of small time courses have been declared by the university till date.