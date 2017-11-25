Mumbai University files affidavit in Bombay High Court, highlights slew of measures to avoid chaos next semester

Mumbai: The Mumbai University is confident that it will declare all the results of the 2nd semester in time, given the slew of measures it has undertaken. The university that faced the wrath of students and teachers has claimed that it has taken care of the technical glitches which led to the failure of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system in the past. Amongst the several safeguard measures it has come up is a helpline number that is expected to overcome any chaos during the paper checking.

In a short affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court on Friday, the varsity’s examination department has claimed to have ‘streamlined’ all the technical glitches, which had hit the OSM system during the last semester examinations. In its affidavit filed through the university counsel Rui Rodrigues, the varsity urged the division bench of Justice Bhushan Gavai and Justice Sandeep Shinde, to allow it to show them a power-point presentation, so as to gather a better perspective in this regard.

The affidavit reads, “If the PPT is referred, it would be clear that the technical glitches encountered by us in the previous semester, are taken proper care of and streamlined.” The university further defended itself by citing the new mechanism wherein it has come up with personal login IDs for all the teachers. This ID would enable them to log into the system by which they would be receiving the answer booklets allotted to them. The affidavit also states that before correcting papers, it would be mandatory for all teachers to watch a five-minute tutorial video.

The varsity has also claimed that it has appointed ‘trained’ officials of the university, who will remain present at each centre to help and assist teachers in correcting papers unhindered. “Also, a high-level technical team of eight people from the software company (which provides the OSM system) will also remain present at various centres to ensure and facilitate expedition of OSM process,” the affidavit states.

The university apprised the judges of the fact that it has created a massive database (personal details) of nearly 14,000 teachers, in order to ensure smooth conduct of the assessment while using the OSM system. Accordingly, the varsity argued that it has undertaken a slew of safeguard measures to ensure there is no chaos in this semester.