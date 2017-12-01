Mumbai University fiasco: Winter semester examinations assessment yet to begin

Mumbai: The assessment of winter semester examinations has not begun even after two weeks after the date of the examination. Mumbai University (MU) had stated the answer scripts would be scanned within five days and online assessment would begin but that is not so.

Teachers revealed they are busy with assessment of First and Second Year examinations and due to this have not started with evaluation of final year. The examinations of all these years were held simultaneously post the Diwali vacations. Jitendra Jha, a teacher said, “At present we are busy completing the assessment of first and second year courses.”

The university saidit has sent the login details to teachers for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for online assessment process. Students want their assessment to be completed soon. Anish Mukherjee, a student said, “We just hope our assessment is completed on time and our results are declared soon.”