Mumbai University fiasco: SYBCom exams postponed to halt clash with CA papers

Mumbai: Students of the commerce course, preparing for the chartered accountancy (CA) examinations are relieved as their Mumbai University (MU) examinations are postponed. The university shifted the third semester examinations of Second Year Bachelor of Commerce (SYBCom) and Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (SYBAF) from November 9 to November 18.

This university has shifted the dates as the semester examinations were clashing with the CA examinations. The CA examinations for this year are scheduled to begin from November 1 till 16 while the semester examinations of SYBCom and SYBAF were scheduled for November 9.

Students were initially in a fix as a majority of them opt for the CA course. Ajinkya Shire, a student, said, “Most of us pursue CA or company secretary (CS) course simultaneously with our BCom degree. The CA examination is tough and needs dedicated time for preparation. We were worried as we did not know whether to focus on the CA preparation or semester examination. It is good that that dates are changed as now we can focus on one examination at a time.”

University officials stated that these examination dates always clash and are then changed. A senior official of the MU said, “Every year we witness the same process. Why cannot the university decide their schedule in advance in accordance with the CA examination? The last moment change of dates creates unnecessary confusion among students.” Principals of all colleges affiliated to the MU have been informed by the university to inform students about the shift of dates. The time of examination continues to remain the same.