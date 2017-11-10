Mumbai University fiasco: Students protest at the university campus at Kalina on reevaluation delay

Mumbai: Around 28,985 students are still waiting for their reevaluation results as the Mumbai University (MU) is yet to announce them. Students protested over this issue at the university campus at Kalina on Thursday for the third time, demanding the postponement of winter semester examinations till all the reevaluation results are cleared.

The university officials fearing more protests called upon Mumbai police on campus. Over 68,907 students approached the university for the reevaluation process. Out of which 39,922 results have been announced while the university is still managing to clear the pending backlog.

Despite several promises, the university has not been able to cope with the reevaluation process after more than a month from the date of declaration of results. In the reevaluation process, the assessment is done by the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Devanand Shinde, acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the MU, had earlier mentioned to the Free Press Journal, “We aim to clear all reevaluation results by October-end.”

Students who have been continuously protesting stated they have been waiting for a long time. Rashmi Sen, a student, said, “First of all, we waited for our results. After we received them, we are now waiting for the reevaluation process.”

Exams postponed

The winter semester examinations of the Law course have been postponed following the protest of students at the MU Kalina campus on Thursday. The examinations were supposed to be held on November 13.