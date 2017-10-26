Mumbai University fiasco: IDOL sees drop in admission application this year

Mumbai: Enrolment to the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) of the Mumbai University (MU) has been reduced to half this year as compared to last year. This depreciation is caused as the admission process has been delayed by four months as the private agency managing the online admission process was changed mid way.

Around 46,000 students have enrolled themselves to IDOL this year while there were more than 76,000 students last year. The number of students reduced as the admission process which generally begins in June was conducted in September this year.

The private agency managing the enrolment process was Exxon Automation and now it has been shifted to MKCL which is a government agency. Dr D Harichandan, in-charge Director of IDOL, said, “There was a three year contract with Exxon Automation which was broken mid way and the government agency was appointed. The enrolment process is delayed as the new agency is taking time to develop, customise and program the system as per our requirements.”

IDOL has over 36 courses across all Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) streams of learning and witnesses students who do not want to attend regular college, who are employed or wish to opt for correspondence learning. A student said, “We opt for IDOL because there is no need to attend lectures. We can work and earn and simultaneously complete our studies.” Also apart from Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (B.Sc.IT) course the semester examinations are held annually which means only once in a year unlike the regular routine of twice in a year.

Students are irked as the admission process is delayed. “It is September and the enrolment process is still going on,” a student said. Currently, the enrolment process is going on till October 31 and is expected to be extended till November 15. “We will extend the dates till November 15 mostly so that students who are waiting for their revaluation results can apply too,” Harichandan added.