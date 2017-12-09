Mumbai University declares over 40 results of winter exams

Mumbai: Students can heave a sigh relief as 42 results of winter semester examinations have been declared by the Mumbai University (MU). These results are of minor courses and comprise of small number of students. Examiners claimed they are caught up with assessment of First and Second year examinations as of now and cannot focus on major courses of final year examinations.

Online assessment process through On-Screen Marking (OSM) system began simultaneously as examinations were conducted in last two months. Results of minor courses are declared first where the strength of students is less than 50 or 60. The assessment of these courses are conducted initially as evaluation of answer sheets is done faster, as per sources.

Teachers revealed they are busy with physical assessment of First Year (FY) and Second Year (SY) examinations as they were conducted after Diwali vacations too. Jitendra Jha, a teacher said, “We are trying to complete assessment of FY and SY examinations soon so that we can then focus entirely on assessment of Final Year university examinations. Meanwhile, we are managing to assess few answer scripts of smaller courses.”

The university claimed they are taking utmost care in scanning, uploading and assessing answer scripts. Vinod Malale, public relations officer of MU, said, “We are doing faculty wise scanning of answer scripts. Also, answer scripts are uploaded and segregated according to various courses. Students need not worry as the process of declaring results has already started.”

Students claimed they fear delay in winter examinations after the tremendous mess witnessed during summer examinations. A student said, “We are glad the university has started announcing results. We hope the other results are also declared soon.” The winter semester consists of 452 examinations including over four lakh students.