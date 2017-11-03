Mumbai University creates video tutorial for teachers, students on how to appear for semester papers

Mumbai: For the first time, a video tutorial would be created by the Mumbai University (MU) to help both teachers and students with the online assessment and examination. This video would educate teachers about the entire process of assessment through the on-screen marking (OSM) system and inform students about filling details correctly for the upcoming winter semester examinations.

This eight-minute video tutorial will include step by step training of every process of the assessment. Teachers including both examiners and moderators will have to mandatorily watch this video as this video will automatically play the first time any teacher tries to login the system. And the video cannot be skipped. Also, the video will be available for reference on the screen in a dialog box when the teachers are assessing the papers.

This initiative has been taken as teachers faced difficulty during the evaluation of the last semester examinations due to the new OSM system of the online assessment process which was introduced for the first time. Arjun Ghatule, director (in-charge), board of examinations and evaluation of the MU, said, “The teachers will have to watch this video the first time they login. Teachers can even refer to the video anytime they want to understand the process or want to check few things.”

The video will impart information about steps of assessment, marking schemes and key answers of the process. Training sessions and workshops will be conducted for teachers where the entire process will be demonstrated and explained in detail. Teachers had earlier complained that training of such kind was missing during the last semester examination. Ghatule added, “The acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) will demonstrate the entire assessment process in these sessions to all teachers and principals. We will also explain the process through the medium of a presentation.” In addition, a video tutorial will be conducted for students and uploaded on YouTube. This video will explain steps like how to fill seat numbers, bar codes and question paper codes.

“Students should be aware that minor mistakes in filling of information may lead to major errors in the evaluation and assessment process,” Ghatule added.