Mumbai University Admissions: Degree colleges begin admission process, cut-offs go north

Mumbai: Students have started running around colleges as admissions to degree courses have begun from Tuesday. Over 2.75 lakh students have applied for admissions to degree colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University (MU) this year.

Degree colleges displayed their first merit list on Tuesday on their website and offline too. The cut off percentages for various Undergraduate (UG) courses are different with Commerce being the course which is high in demand. Colleges claimed the cut off percentages are bound to rise this year as large number of students have secured high marks in Class 12 board examinations.

The cut off percentage for First Year Bachelor of Arts (FYBA) for Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga is 91.8 per cent while for First Year Bachelor of Science (FYBSc) is 85.08 per cent for aided section. While, Podar College opened its first merit list at 93.69 per cent for First Year Bachelor of Commerce (FYBCom) and Mithibai College, Vile Parle targeted at 95.24 per cent for FYBA.

College authorities revealed high scores will directly affect cut off percentage. Parag Ajgaonkar, Principal of Narsee Monjee (NM) College, said, “The cut off percentage are bound to increase if large number of students have secured high marks. Every college has a limited intake capacity and we display our merit lists according to the availability of vacant seats.”

Around 2.49 lakh students have applied for general B.Com. course this year. While, 55.6 thousand students have opted for B.A. and 71.3 thousand for general B.Sc. Apart from the usual Science, Commerce and Arts, a majority of students have opted for self-financing courses like Bachelor of Management Studies (B.M.S.) and Bachelor of Mass Media (B.M.M.). Mihir Irani, a student said, “We opt for famous colleges but often seats in all good colleges are filled by the second merit list. We then have to settle for other colleges with low cut off marks.”

Students stated while they are running around checking merit lists of various colleges they are waiting for revaluation results from the MU. Also, Law students are preparing for Allowed to keep terms (ATKT) examination to be conducted on June 25. Prajakta Shinde, a student said, “We are waiting for the university to clear our revaluation results so that we know whether we should appear for ATKT examination.”

