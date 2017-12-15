Mumbai University reduces exam fees by 10 percent

Mumbai: Students will now have to pay less examination fee as the Mumbai University (MU) has decided to cut it down by 10 per cent. This new fee structure will be applicable from the examination of the summer semester of the academic year 2018-19.

Students appearing for examination of three or more subjects will have to pay Rs 900 instead of Rs 1000 as per the new fee structure. Also, students appearing for two subjects will have to pay Rs 400 and those appearing for one subject will have to pay Rs 200. While, students appearing for PG exams of three or more subjects will have to pay Rs 1350 instead of Rs 1500 Also, students appearing for two subjects will have to pay Rs 700 and those appearing for one subject will have to pay Rs 400.

The university had increased the fees in 2016-17. The rate of examination fee will be increased by five per cent every year as decided by the scholars and management parishad.