Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Jerusalem
#ShashiKapoor
#Virushka
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari invites Japanese firm to make seaplane

Mumbai: Union minister Nitin Gadkari invites Japanese firm to make seaplane

— By Agencies | Dec 11, 2017 08:15 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Spice Jet organised first seaplane demo at Girgaon Chawpaty on Saturday.  This plane will connect the small towns and regions. It has a facility to land on surface as well at water. Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources was present at the test. P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Ajay Singh CMD, SpiceJet was also present at the test fly of the flight. Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: Preparing to boost air connectivity to remote and unconnected destinations, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari requested Japanese firm Setouchi to manufacture seaplanes in the country following the successful trial runs of the firm’s aircraft here.

Assuring support, Gadkari said, “What I will request you (Setouchi) is that you need to start to Make in India… We will ensure that the land is available to you  near the air strip (and) you can manufacture your (sea) planes in Nagpur”. He was speaking at the second phase of the seaplane trials at the Girgaum Chowpatty off the city coast on Saturday.

The trial flight, conducted by SpiceJet, was carried out with Setouchi’s 10-seater Kodiak Quest 1000 seaplane. He said that there is a lot of potential for seapalnes in the country. He added that norms for seaplanes are expected to be finalised in three months by the ministry.  “Raju calls it a seaplane, I call it a flying boat. If it is a seaplane, it is controlled by the civil aviation ministry. If it is a flying boat then it is under my control,” he said.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK