Mumbai: Underprivileged kids enrolled at Sparsha create science models

Mumbai: The students of the Post Graduate Department of Biotechnology, St.Xavier’s college, Mumbai conducted a four-week educational programme in association with Sparsha charitable trust, a Non-Governmental Organisation where they taught 150 underprivileged children to prepare various science models as part of ‘Palindrome’, the annual inter-collegiate festival organised by the department.

The festival which was conducted from February 4 to February 24 aimed at enhancing the potentials of the undergraduate and post graduate biotechnology students in industry relevant areas. This year, the theme was “Through A Looking Glass” which was aimed at learning, appreciating and adapting to the shifting paradigms of biology. As part of the social outreach programme, the department had collaborated with Sparsha Charitable Trust, to contribute in inspiring young minds and to help them in developing a broader scientific attitude. The students catered to five centres of Sparsha to guide and help the underprivileged students to learn more about scientific topics and prepare models. A science exhibition was organised by the volunteers at Karma veer Dadasaheb Gaikwad school at Guru Teg Bahadur nagar.

Ashika Singh (21), a student of first year, Masters of Science(Part 1) said, “As part of the Palidrome festival, forensics was one of the workshops which was conducted at the college. There were professional forensic experts who v conducted the workshop at our college. The workshop aimed at basic forensic knowledge. The participants were given a murder case that they had to detect based on the crime scene. They were also briefed on it and the workshop was based on whatever was taught during the lectures.