Mumbai: Uncle held for abduction, murder of 11-year old boy

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch unit 9 have arrested a man for kidnapping and murder of a 11-year-old boy from his residence at Juhu. On November 22, Rishi Rajesh Waghela was kidnapped from his residence at Juhu by his uncle Ravi Waghela.

Mahesh Desai, Senior Police Inspector, crime branch unit 9, said, “Rishi was kidnapped by his uncle Ravi. Based on a tip-off, Ravi was arrested from his residence at Prem Nagar at Irla. Ravi had sodomised the boy and later killed him and disposed of his body at Versova creek in order to evade arrest.”

On November 26 evening, local fishermen spotted the body of Rishi near Versova creek at Yari road in Versova near the mangroves and informed the police. “We had recorded separate statements of the parents and the locals who had seen the boy along with the accused Ravi,” added Desai.

A day before the kidnapping, Rishi was upset after his father Rajesh scolded him for spending excessive time with his friends. His parents started searching for him frantically but he was nowhere to be found. On November 22, Rajesh approached the Juhu police and registered a missing complaint.

Waghela has been arrested for kidnapping (Section 363), murder (Section 302), criminal intimidation (Section 506), Section 377(unnatural offences), common intention (Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code.