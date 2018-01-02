Mumbai: Unable to get over girlfriend’s death, constable Mukesh Borge hangs himself

Mumbai: Police constable Mukesh Borge (27) committed suicide at his residence at Naigaon, Parel on Sunday night. Borge was in relationship with Manju Gaikwad, a lady constable who had also committed suicide on November 28 last year. Borge hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his residence at Naigaon. A case of abetment to suicide had been registered against Borge in Gaikwad’s suicide case.

Gaikwad was attached to the Local Arms Division of Mumbai police. She had hanged herself from the ceiling of her house at BDD chawl in Naigaon, Dadar. During investigations, it was found that Gaikwad was under depression as her boyfriend, had refused to marry her. “Borge and Gaikwad were in a relationship since 2014, but he had refused to marry her,” Pramila Yadav, constable Gaikwad’s sister said.