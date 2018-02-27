Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena legislators to oppose centre’s labour reforms

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked party legislators to oppose the Union government’s proposed labour reforms stating that it would affect the working class the most, a party spokesperson said. Thackeray today chaired a meeting of party MLAs and MPs at a private hotel here. Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe said, “The Centre has proposed some reforms which are ultimately going to affect the labour community. We are against it. We had opposed it during the first term of the NDA government and the BJP withdrew it after Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray spoke against it.”

“Similar reforms are being proposed again but our stand on it has not changed. Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to oppose these reforms,” she said. She added that issues like scams affecting banks, safety of depositors’ money, farm loan waiver and implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission were also discussed. She said that the party would be seeking protection measures from the Prime Minister for the money deposited in banks by ordinary citizens.

Legislators would also focus on the details of the farm loan waiver as it was a crucial issue for the state, she said. Party MP Anandrao Adsul said that the meeting also discussed the absenteeism of some MPs from Parliament.