Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates two mobile health check-up clinics, ATH card

Mumbai: People speaking against Narendra Modi are dispelled, why attendants speaking against Jawans are not dispelled said Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thakare at the inauguration of Two Mobile Chikitsa Vahini (Mobile Health check-up Clinics) and Any Time Help (ATH) Card for civic services and School Students were given laptops organised from the funds from South Central Mumbai ward Shiv Sena candidate and member of parliament Rahul Shewale in the presence of former Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Manohar Joshi and other Shiv Sena leaders.

Jawans are sacrificing their lives on the boarder and attendants speaking against them are not dispelled by BJP Government. These people have insulted families of Jawans and such people should be exposed with their processions on donkeys said said the Sena chief. He further said we will not contest against replacing attendants and will also talk to other parties to have such attendant elected un-opposed.

We request CM to give us another attendant. But such notorious attendant should be dealt with strict action. While appreciating the efforts of Rahul Shewale to make life of Mumbaikars much easier in critical areas of Health, Civic Service and Education, Uddhav Thackeray said that Shiv Sena had distinguished itself as a party of members with a proven track record of availability of round-the-clock-social service on any front for public good.