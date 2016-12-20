Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray gets invite for Modi function

Mumbai: Despite the regular barbs exchanged between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has personally invited Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to attend the function on December 24, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in the Arabian Sea. The Sena has not yet disclosed its decision if Thackeray will join Modi at this event or attend his rally at Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC). However, Fadnavis told the media that Thackeray will accompany Modi at the main event.

Meanwhile, the Sena is still firm on its stand that it will attend the rally only on the condition that Thackeray gets a seat next to Modi.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of the 210-metre high Shivaji memorial on Saturday depending upon the timing of the tide. According to Vinayak Mete, the president of Shivaji Memorial Committee, the memorial will be higher than that of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel memorial in Narmada river and the Statue of Liberty in United States of America.

“The Shivaji memorial will cost around Rs 3,600 crore and will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the wall will be constructed, which will give a feel of the Shivneri fort,” said Mete. He added “There will also be an art museum, library, hospital, two jetties and a helipad for convenience to reach the spot.” The entire project is expected to be completed by February 19, 2019.

There is a 210-metre memorial and a 130 metres statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji maharaj seated on a horse. The remaining 80 metres height comprise of 10 floors that will include an aquarium, auditorium, I-Max theatre with 3-D and 4-D facilities.

The memorial committee has decided to bring water, sand and small stones from 19 important places. All these items will be collected and mixed in a small pot that will be used by Modi when he will the lay foundation stone.