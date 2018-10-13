Mumbai: Uber driver’s body found in his car

Mumbai: Sahar police have registered an Accidental Death Report after dead body of an Uber driver, identified as Puranchand Tiwari, was found in his car on Friday afternoon. Sources said Tiwari’s body was shoved in the vehicle since Wednesday. Police have sent his body for post mortem in Cooper Hospital.

According to sources, Tiwari, a resident of Kurla west, was last seen on Wednesday morning when he left for work. His body was found in his car, which was parked near Times Square building on Andheri-Kurla road. Prima facie it is difficult to ascertain the cause of death and a post mortem can shed more light in the case, said a police officer. Sahar police will be scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area where Tiwari’s body was found.