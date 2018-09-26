Free Press Journal
Mumbai: Two women booked for stealing mobile phone from store

Mumbai: Two women booked for stealing mobile phone from store

— By FPJ Bureau | Sep 26, 2018 09:49 am
Mumbai: Two unidentified women were booked by Navghar Police at Mulund (E) on Monday evening for allegedly stealing a mobile phone worth Rs 22,000 from a store on Monday evening. Posing as customers, the two women entered Neel Telecom Shop at Navghar Road, in Mulund (E) and asked a saleswoman to show them mobile phones.

When the saleswoman turned to take a product from the shelf, one of the accused, dressed in a white tunic and black palazzos, quickly slipped a mobile phone wrapped in a box, into her sling bag. The other accused, bespectacled and wearing a black checkered shirt and black pants, asked the saleswoman to show her other samples to further distract her. Images of the women have been captured on the CCTV cameras in the showroom.

According to Pushkaraj Suryavanshi, senior police inspector, Navghar Police, “The two unidentified women have been booked on Monday night. Based on CCTV footage, we are trying to ascertain the identity of the robbers.


