Mumbai: Two SoBo BMC wards vacant for 3 days in a row

Mumbai: In a first, the position of Assistant Municipal Commissioner (AMC) in two wards (B and C) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been vacant since Commissioner Uday Shirurkar retired on Saturday.

Shirurkar, who had additional charge of C-Ward (Marine Drive, Pydhonie), acknowledged that such an occurrence was a first. He said, “Even if the position is vacant for a single day, an order is issued at the ward-level asking the executive engineers to take charge.” His successor is yet to be named.

Jivak Ghegadmal, former C-Ward Commissioner, was suspended a month before his retirement in May 2018 following charges of allowing illegal construction of a nine-storeyed building. After this, Shirurkar was handed additional charge of the ward. Sudhir Naik, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (General Administration), said the positions would be filled on Tuesday.