Mumbai: Two sex workers die after falling from third floor of a building during police raid
Mumbai: Two ‘sex workers’ died while trying to escape from the third floor of Om Nivas building at Grant Road during a raid conducted by the DB Marg police.
The incident occurred at 10:30 pm on Tuesday night. The women, one in her 30s and the other in her 50s, tried to escape from the 3rd floor window. Other sex workers on the building’s ground floor had alerted them when the police entered the premises. According to the police, the deceased had tried to escape from the rear of the building with the help of a rope; however, they slipped and fell while climbing down.
Dyaneshwar Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), said, “It is an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary investigation, they died after slipping accidentally.” The 50-year-old woman died on the spot. The 30-year-old succumbed to head and spinal cord injuries at the hospital on Wednesday evening. The two women were residents of West Bengal. Pandurang Shinde, Senior Police Inspector, DB Marg police station, said, “It was a routine check. Ninety per cent of the building is occupied by sex workers and 10 per cent by residents. Four ladies have been rescued. I am unaware about the exact number of sex workers residing there.’’
