Mumbai: Two persons buried alive under rubble

Thane: Two labourers working on the construction site of Tata Consultancy Services building, died after the mud collapsed into the pit, burying them alive. This incident took place at Hirandani Estate in Patli pada, off Ghodbunder Road, Thane. It is feared that few more may be buried inside.

This incident took place on Friday afternoon. Immediately after the incident was reported, teams from the Disaster Management team, fire brigade were deployed. Thane Municipal Commissioner, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Mayor Sanjay More along with police officials visited the spot to take a primary assessment of the situation.

Rescue operations were put into place immediately after the labourers were buried. The humungous mud pile is being cleared with the help of Poclain JCB vehicle. Since more are feared to be buried, the efforts to dig out the mud are on a war footing. The teams managed to pull out two workers, however they were found dead. Abdul Hussain (33) and Radhakant Duklu Baraboye (31) are dead. They were taken to the hospital but were declared before admission. Meanwhile, the police were forced to resort to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowds that had gathered to take pictures and take a glimpse of the dead.