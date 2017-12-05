Mumbai: Two more arrested in Borivali lynching case

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) Colony police have recently arrested two more accused in connection with the lynching of a man, who they suspected to be a thief, last month in Borivali (west). Earlier, three accused – Omkar Sawant, Pradeep Kamble and Satyamurthy Arumugam – were arrested within 24 hours of the body recovered from a corner on the road near Gokhale College, Gorai.

Now total five accused are in the police net with the arrest of Nelson John Nekla and Anil Rajbhar. The Borivali court has sent the duo to police custody till December 5. Arumugam is a priest of an ashram, Sawant is a college student, Kamble is the son of a peon working in Tehsildar office, Nekla is a watchman and Rajbhar is a tempo driver. The police said more arrests are likely in the case.

However, the identity of the deceased has yet not been established. “There was no cellphone, diary, or wallet to give us a lead identify the body,” said an officer. On November 22 night, the victim was hiding inside a godown in Borivali (west) and the local residents mistook him as a thief. They caught the victim, tied him to a tree and kept beating him overnight. When the victim died, the local residents convinced a tempo driver who was told that a man is unwell and he needs to be taken to hospital.

“Arumugam helped other accused to tie the victim to a tree before beating him to death. Kamble was there in the ashram for some ritual. After hearing the commotion, Kamble also jumped into the bandwagon and thrashed the victim. After the victim died, Sawant convinced the tempo driver Rajbhar to load the body into his tempo and brought the body near forest department’s land in Gorai and dropped it near Gokhale College,” said the officer.

The similar case of lynching occurred in Malwani, Malad (west) where the local residents mistook a man as a bike thief. The victim was tied to a tree near an ice factory and lynched to death. Four accused were arrested in the case but the identity of the accused have yet not been established.