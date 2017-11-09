Mumbai: Two minor girls rescued from a prostitution racket in Chembur

Mumbai: Two minor girls aged 15 and 13 years were rescued from a prostitution racket in a joint operation led by the Social Service branch of the Mumbai police and International Justice Mission, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Inspector Prabha Raul of The Social Service Branch rescued the girls after receiving the information that they were forced into commercial sexual exploitation at a private residence in Chembur. According to Inspector Raul,” The two women accused have been arrested on Wednesday. The victims have been sent to a government shelter home and were before the Child Welfare Committee.”

The two women accused, the brothel owner and an accomplice have been booked for procuration of a minor girl (Section 366A), buying or disposing of any person as a slave (Section 370), exploitation of a trafficked person(Section 370A), selling minor for purposes of prostitution (Section 372), rape (Section 376) of the Indian Penal Code and premises used for brothel (Sections 3), punishment for living on the earnings of prostitution (Section 4), Procuring, inducing or taking a person for the sake of prostitution (Section 5) and Prostitution in or in the vicinity of public places (Section 7) of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act (ITPA) and penetrative sexual assault (Section 4 ,6, 8, 10)and abetment (Section 17) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both the girls belong to the Bedia community, where girls are expected to maintain family tradition of prostitution.The case will be heard before the special POCSO court at Churchgate