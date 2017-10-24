Mumbai: Two men arrested for throwing lit fire crackers inside ATS office in Nagpada

Mumbai: Two men have been arrested for throwing fire crackers inside Anti- Terrorism Squad’s (ATS) Nagpada headquarter on Saturday. The ATS officials, who were in the office premises, were frightened and called the cops.

The Nagpada police rushed to the spot after the ATS informed them about the incident and arrested 3 persons related to the incident. The accused were identified as Hannan Yusuf Shaikh, 23, and Sayyed Kaffilur Rehman, 22, who are of residents of Agripada. The police have also seized their bike.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused reside at Nagpada and the incident occurred at around 3 am. An officer from the Nagpada police station said to Hindustan Times, “The duo lit the firecrackers and then threw them inside the ATS office. The fire crackers burst inside the headquarters, in front of the ATS officials, and that scared them. A case has been registered.”

“The two men crossed their limits. They had fun at the expense of government officials,” said another officer. Senior police inspector Sanjay Baswant from Nagpada police station said, “We have booked the case and are investigating matter further.”

Three of them have been booked under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC. They have been remanded to judicial custody.