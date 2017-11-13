Mumbai: Two men arrested for attacking cop in Virar

Palghar: The police has arrested two men in Virar area here for allegedly attacking a 28-year-old constable while he was on duty, an official said today.

The constable, Dhanaji Ghorpade, was returning to the Virar police station after bandobust duty on Saturday night when he spotted two men consuming liquor near a car parked in the area’s Mohak locality, police inspector Yunus Shaikh said. When the policeman questioned them about drinking in the public place, the duo got annoyed and allegedly attacked him. One of the men also allegedly bit the constable’s finger, he said.

Subsequently, the other policemen who were accompanying Ghorpade nabbed the two men – identified as Yogesh Lokhande and Satish Unde, both aged 24, Shaikh said. The two accused were yesterday arrested and booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), the police official added.