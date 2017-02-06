Mumbai: Two man drown in open pit dug up by BMC

A tragic event took place on Sunday morning when two car washers drowned into an open drain. The two were identified as Ikrar Nizamuddin Qureshi (29), and Imran Khan (28) who fell into a open drain which was left open the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC had dug up the ground for laying down new water pipeline a few days back. So since few days the pit was left open, due to incomplete work, and as days passed by the pit got filled with water, difficult for anyone to notice how deep is the pit, which was approximately 20 feet deep. This incident took place between 9 am and 10 am on Sunday, opposite the Shehnai wedding hall at Zakir Hussain signal on the Ghatkopar Mankhurd link road in Deonar.

Imran Khan, who used to wash cars for living, went near the pit to fill water from the taps near the pit. Qureshi who was filling water in a bucket, lost his balance and fell in the pit. Seeing this, Nizamuddin Qureshi, who was also a car washer jumped into the pit save Khan. But he also was unable to get out of the pit and both drowned. After this local residents called up the fire brigade who then removed them from the pit. They were rushed to the Rajawadi hospital, where they both were declared dead.

“The ditch was constructed for a pipeline connection on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road. At around 9 am Imran Khan had gone to the ditch to fetch water for washing his vehicle. He lost his balance and fell into it. Seeing this, one Nizamuddin Qureshi went inside the ditch to save Khan. Locals called the fire brigade, which brought the two out of the ditch. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. A case was registered in this regard and a probe was on. There seems to be negligence that led to the death of two persons today”, said senior police official, as reported by PTI. They were likely to register a case of causing death due to negligence against contractors, another police official added.