Mumbai: Two fit CR passengers arrested for travelling on cancer patients quota

Mumbai: Ticket agents have now found out a new idea of selling train tickets by using the reserved seats for cancer patients to provide fake tickets to the passengers who failed to book tickets on time. A senior railway officer said Kalyan police had arrested two passengers who bought tickets under the cancer victim’s concession quota of the Central Railway.

“The ticket agents have started using this reserved quota to book fake tickets for passengers. When TC examined their tickets, the passengers got tickets for the cancer victim’s concession ticket. On inquiring, both of them said that they had made this ticket by their maternal uncle. Both passengers had come to Kalyan station from Guwahati Express,” added railway officials. While booking tickets cancer patients get 75 per cent concession in 2nd class, 1st class, AC chair car. Moreover 100 percent concession in a sleeper and third AC with 50 per cent in first AC and second AC coaches.

The passengers were identified as Ananul and Arbaaz and after investigation, it was revealed that none of them were cancer patients. Moreover when they were further inquired both passengers said the tickets were given by his uncle. “When the express train reached Kalyan station, CTI YP Sharma and TTI Bhanushali both asked them to show the tickets. They panicked, but later showed their tickets. After checking the ticket it revealed that the ticket was issued them under cancer quotas,” said railway officer. He further added that as they were looking healthy which made them doubt on the passengers, the officers immediately informed the matter to DCM Kanaujia.

“After the inquiry, he told that he could not get the reservation. After this, a broker promised to give two seats for Rs 2600. The broker has given the seat to the passengers on reserved quota by showing both them as cancer victims. The Railway Police has lodged an FIR against both the passengers,” said a senior officer from the railway.