Mumbai: Two-day-old dead body of leopard found in Mangaon

Mumbai: A decomposed body of a four-old-male leopard has been found at the forest area of Mangaon on Monday evening. The official said they have recovered the dead body of the leopard whose corpse was found with injuries. The body has been taken to the animal hospital, Parel for post-mortem.

According to the letter issued by the forest department, Mangaon, the body was recovered by the forest department around 6 pm from a private land at the forest patches of Mangaon and was brought to the hospital around 7 pm for the further investigation. As per the initial investigation, the leopard was killed around two days back and its teeth and nails are removed from the corpse. “The body has swollen completely and its nails and teeth were missing which is a clear sign of poaching,” said the officer.

A senior doctor said the cause of injury and death will be known after complete post-mortem report which will be conducted on Wednesday at the hospital. A case has been registered under IPC 379 (punishment for theft), Sections 39(A)(B)(C), 39(2), 44(K). The forest department will be conducting the further investigation.