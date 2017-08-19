Mumbai: Two arrested for stalking journalist in Andheri area

Mumbai: Two college students were arrested on Friday for stalking a 25-year-old woman media professional who was travelling alone in an autorickshaw on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in suburban Andheri.

Police said the girl was coming from Andheri to Juhu on at around 1 am when the two youths followed her in their two-wheeler for nearly 20 minutes. They even hurled lewd comments at her, police said.

The duo, Clifford Amana (25), an IT student, and Sagar Singh (21), who is in the second year of B.Com, were traced on the basis of the registration number of the scooter they had used to chase the woman. They are both residents of Andheri.

The woman’s ordeal came to end after she was guided by the police control room to reach a police van in Juhu area. The two fled after spotting the police. “The woman was later escorted home safely by the police,” an official said.

The woman had captured the duo on her mobile phone along with their scooter and posted their photo on the Mumbai Police Twitter handle. “Based on the statement of the woman, the Amboli Police registered a case against the duo. DCP (Zone IX) Paramjit Singh Dahiya had formed a team of senior police inspector Bharat Gaikwad and Daya Nayak to crack the case,” he said.

They traced Amana and Singh to their homes within hours of the incident.