Mumbai: Two arrested for house break-ins in Andheri West

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested two men on Monday in connection with house break-ins in Andheri (west). An officer said the duo – Armaan Khan (20) and Raes Khan (24) – are jobless and are accused of committing at least three house break-ins in two weeks. “The duo browsed through the ‘YouTube’ to get easy tricks for house break-ins and used cheap tools like pipe, spanner, pipe wrench and a screw driver to commit the crime,” said a senior officer from MIDC police station.

Both the Khans were arrested by night patrolling team of MIDC police. “Our night patrolling team saw them in an autorickshaw in the wee hours. When they were questioned, they could not give us satisfactory response. They were also carrying a bag containing plumbing tools. So they were brought to the police station for further questioning. They were wanted in break-in cases,” he said.

The investigators have learnt that the duo have seen over a dozen house break-in videos on YouTube before committing the crime. The owner of Miskin Beer & Wine Shop in Andheri (East), Ramesh Nagare, had registered complaint at MIDC after he found his shop in a messy condition on February 22 morning. The police said the entrance of the shop was broken and 10 beer bottles, Rs 30,000 cash as well as cell phones worth Rs. 25,000 were stolen from the shop.

Both the accused were produced before Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court that has sent them to police custody till March 15.