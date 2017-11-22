Mumbai: Twitter user calls a woman fat, she files a molestation complaint

Mumbai: A 32-year-old woman filled a complaint of molestation for being called fat on Twitter according to a report in Hindustan Times (HT). The victim, a Dadar resident approached the police alleging that a Twitter user had abused and defamed her on Twitter.

The accused, according to a report in HT is an African nation, had voiced his opinion that ‘fat people do not have the right to live’. The discussion between the two went viral on Twitter.

“The argument continued on both sides, where the woman and the accused wrote a series of comments with inputs and comments from other people as well,” said an officer from Shivaji Park police station to HT, who did not wish to be named.

The chat escalated, and the accused called the woman fat, and abused her. “Based on the woman’s statement, we have registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code [for outraging a woman’s modesty through gesture or words] against an unknown person,” Deshmukh said to HT.

The Twitter ID of the accuse has been withheld by the police since they do not want him to delete his comments after learning about the complaint filed by the victim. The police will now forward the case to the cyber cell department, which will investigate it further and track down the IP address of the computer from which the accused sent the offensive comments.