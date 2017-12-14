Mumbai: Twins conjoined at birth, successfully separated after 12-hour surgery

Mumbai: Love and Prince were literally joined at the hips, but not any more. The conjoined twins have been separated from abdomen and hip following a 12-hour surgery. The twins had common organs such as liver, intestine, chest-bone, pelvic bone and urinary bladder.

While the parents were aware about their conjoined condition since the 24th week of pregnancy, Sheetal Zalte, the mother of the twins, said, “I am happy that both are fine and the surgery has been successful. We have been taking care of both the sons like any normal kids and never faced difficulties in handling them.” It took over 20 doctors team to perform a surgery for 12 hours on Tuesday, December 12 but the preparations and research work took months of time.

Dr Pradnya Bendre, Pediatric Surgeon, said, “It is a rare conjoined surgery. We had to combine two operation theatre since we had to simultaneously operate both the children. While their reproductive organs were in close proximity, the baby shared few of the organs. We had to do a lot of evaluations and research before performing the surgery. During the surgery, we have separated their liver almost into half within few weeks, the liver will be regrowing.”

She added, “The challenge was to separate the urinary bladder. Further, the twins may face bladder problems. While their pelvis bone has been separated, it is still open. They will have to undergo a surgery.” “At a tender age of 1 year and 3 months, Love and Prince, underwent this complicated surgery and are currently stable in Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. They will be under observation for few days which will be followed by multiple surgeries to ensure they are healthy and fit to survive. The most challenging part of the surgery was to provide skin to cover both the children,” said Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals.