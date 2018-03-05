Mumbai: TV producer commits suicide by jumping off highrise in Malad

Mumbai: A 40-year-old television producer and art director allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of a highrise in suburban Malad here, police said.

Police said that Sanjay Bairagi, a supervising producer with the television show “Ishqbaaz”, jumped off the Silicon Valley building in Jankalyan Nagar locality in Malwani area on Friday evening.

Bairagi was under depression due to issues on the personal front, which he has mentioned in his suicide note, police said.

Officials said that it was earlier suspected that he might have lost his balance and fallen off the building but the suicide note, which was found at his residence, cleared the air.

Narrating the sequence of events, an official said, “Bairagi played Holi with his friends and family members and returned home around 4.30 pm.

After that, he also uploaded pictures with his loved ones on social media.”

He is survived by his wife and their child, the official added.