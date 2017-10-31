Mumbai: TV actor Ranjan Sehgal arrested for stealing jewellery, cash from spouse

Mumbai: The police have arrested TV actor Ranjan Sehgal after his wife registered a theft and cheating case against him at Malad police station. Sehgal is in police custody while the cops probe the matter.

“The couple lives in Malad. Before Diwali, the wife noticed that her gold jewellery was missing. Initially, she thought it must have been kept somewhere at home. After the festival, her husband did not return home. She panicked and informed her father and brother. After all their search efforts went in vain, they approached the police and registered a missing complaint,” said an officer from Malad police station.

Sehgal is a small-time TV actor who has worked in ‘Crime Patrol’, said an officer attached to Malad police and added that his brother-in-law is a Bollywood director.

The wife noticed that Rs.10,000 cash was also missing. After she informed her relatives about the missing cash missing, they suggested she check her bank account. “After she reached her bank to check the balance, the manager told her that Rs. 5 lakh had been transferred electronically to Sehgal’s account. She learnt that her husband had cheated her. She again approached the police last week and registered a cheating and theft cases against Sehgal,” added the officer.

Meanwhile, after Sehgal came to know that his wife had registered a case against him, he came back home and confessed to his wife that he had stolen her jewellery and cash collectively worth Rs 9.28 lakh. The wife informed Malad police station. “We arrested him last week and he is in police custody. Further investigations are underway,” said the officer.