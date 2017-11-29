Mumbai: TV actor Piyush Sahdev’s wife claims he had sexually assaulted other women too

Mumbai: The litigant wife and her two female friends of a popular TV actor Piyush Sahdev, who was arrested by Versova police on November 22 for allegedly raping a 23-year-old model cum fashion designer, have alleged that Sahdev is a habitual offender and used to sexually assault women.

“We have recorded the statements of Sahdev’s wife and her two female friends. In their statements, they have alleged it is the old habit of Sahdev to sexually assault women. His wife said it was the prime reason to intend her mind to divorce Sahdev and the matter is subjudice,” an officer from Versova police station told the Free Press Journal.

The zonal DCP Paramjitsingh Dahiya said “no fresh complaint has been registered against Sahdev”. The model registered rape case against Sahdev at Versova police station on November 20. After two days of investigation, the cops arrested Sahdev, who the magistrate sent to police custody till November 27. On Monday, he was produced before Andheri’s Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which sent him to judicial custody. At present he is in Arthur Road jail since his bail was denied.