Mumbai: Treehouse nursery still in dire straits

Managing director of nursery gives no assurance about functioning of centres

Mumbai: After two weeks of financial hustle leading to the closure of Treehouse Nursery centres across India, its managing director has finally communicated with the staff, teachers and parents in the form of an online letter on Wednesday evening.

In the letter, Rajesh Bhatia, the managing director, has stated that the nursery started by him and his wife Geeta Bhatia in 2003 has been in trouble due to financial crisis in the past nine months. He has blamed Zee Group for cheating Treehouse as recently a merger deal between Treehouse and Zee Learn Limited (ZLL) was scrapped.

Bhatia has blamed the Zee Group of purposely withdrawing from the deal and destroying the brand value of Treehouse. Nine per cent of the shares of Treehouse were sold to Zee as the nursery was in debt due to burden of loans. However, Zee Group wished to have no association with Treehouse as the nursery has not paid its teachers and staff since the past three to four months and has been witnessing closure of centres across India.

The letter was sent through the medium of VMS mobile application used by all the staff, teachers and parents associated with Treehouse.

The parents and teachers including centre heads have repeatedly been trying to contact Bhatia but he has not responded. In the letter, Bhatia has not given any assurance about the continuation of the centres or payment of salaries and land dues of various centres.

A parent from Borivali centre said, “Nowhere in the letter has Bhatia assured whether the centres will function smoothly. This is the first time that Bhatia has communicated with us after our continuous efforts of trying to contact him to gain clarity. We do not care about the blame game over Zee Group but about the future of our kids so we expect some information on that front.”