Mumbai: Treehouse nursery at Borivali to shut by New Year

Mumbai: The Treehouse Nursery centre at IC (Immaculate Conception) Colony in Borivali is on the verge of closing down due to an ultimatum given by the landowner. The nursery has been given a time duration till December 31, 2016 by the landowner to pay the debt amount of over Rs 5 lakh or

will follow a closure on the midnight of the same date.

The 800 square feet centre which caters to 53 students and has three teachers, failed to pay the due rent of the place to the landowner Nilesh Surendra Poojary since July 2016. The students have been currently given a Christmas vacation from December 22 till New Year.

Deepali Sachin, the centre head of Borivali Treehouse Nursery, told the Free Press Journal, “We do not know if the centre will be functional after the vacation is over. The management has not assured us anything about the payment of debts. The parents are well aware of the situation and are concerned as passing certificates of their kids have not been cleared from the management.”

Poojary, the landowner, said, “I have informed the Treehouse management about the payment of debts well in advance. The management has given a deaf ear and has not responded to my written letter mentioning the ultimatum. Therefore, I am forced to take this step and will close the centre by the end of this year.”

The Treehouse Nursery has been in trouble recently as various centres across Mumbai have been shut in the past ten days. Salaries of teachers and payment of staff have been halted since last three to four months. Neither the parents of kids studying at Treehouse Nursery nor the management staff working for the playgroup have been informed about the reason for the closure. They haven’t recently any assurance for the smooth functioning of the centres from the top-level management.

Ameet Sawant, a parent from IC Colony, told the Free Press Journal, “The notice of the builder is put right outside the centre at IC Colony. We have tried several times to contact the management of Treehouse and the manager Rajesh Bhatai but, haven’t received any response. We do not know where our kids should go without marksheets after December 31 as it is a period in the middle of the academic year.”