Mumbai: Transporters demand yearly toll permit

Federation comprising 288 associations moots idea to support cashless economy

Mumbai: Aiming to support cashless economy and bring transparency in toll collection, the Maharashtra State Truck, Tempo, Tankers, Bus Transport Federation comprising of 288 associations has suggested to the union government to issue annual toll permit or charge cess on fuel to get relief from paying it on daily basis.

However, Raman Khosla, the senior vice president of the federation said they have received no response from the union minister Nitin Gadkari or the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to Khosla, the transport business is badly affected by the demonetisation move after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled the higher denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 from the market. “The problems of the drivers are increasing to pay the toll as most don’t have change. The toll staff also is not accepting the higher denomination currency notes of Rs. 2000.

“To overcome this situation and support cashless move of the state and central government, we have suggested union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari to issue annual toll permit or charge cess on diesel from four wheelers which are engaged in transport business,” said Khosla. He further said, we have also suggested we will pay annual toll amount to the government and give exemption to private cars from toll levy. “We want to save fuel and man-hours which usually waste in queue at toll booth to pay the tax. Increase in pollution at the toll booth is another issue,” he said.

A meeting was held on Monday in which representative of Federation and Right to Information activist including Sujata Dalal, Vivek Velankar and Anil Galgali.

Khosla said, after demonetisation, during toll tax exemption period between 8 to 15 November, we could save fuel worth Rs. 3 crore in Maharashtra only. Annual toll permit will save both fuel and man-hours. If approved, the scheme will be applicable to vehicles having All India permit. There are 40 lakh vehicles registered under 228 associations affiliated to the federation.